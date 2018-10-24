Skincare Pioneer Tata Harper on Why Natural Products Matter

Tata Harper Image: Courtesy Photo

If I leave you with anything, let it be the name Tata Harper, founder of her eponymous 100 percent natural and non-toxic skincare line. Harper is resolute when it comes to clean skincare and won't settle for less than pure ingredients, and believes that consumers should not have to choose between natural and high performance.

Not a single chemical can be found in any of her complex formulas, which are engineered with ingredients straight from her Vermont farm and captured at their peak for maximum potency. In fact, if you want to know more about how fresh your product is, or who made it, each batch number is etched into the bottle when it’s ready, and you can track that info right on the Tata Harper website.

I caught up with Harper so you could find out from the woman herself everything from her holistic care philosophy to the biggest beauty blunder women make. Read on for more.

A selection of Tata Harper products in the company's signature green packaging. Image: Courtesy Photo

What are your thoughts on self-care?

No one should have to sacrifice their health for their beauty, and that is our mantra at Tata Harper Skincare. I’ve always led a mindful life, but it was when my stepfather was diagnosed with cancer I started examining everything I was putting in and on my body. You shouldn't have to choose between natural and high performance.

Tell us about the process of creating recipes for products.

We are completely vertically integrated, so we formulate, batch, fill, and ship all of our products from our 1,200 acre certified organic farm in Vermont. We grow some of our ingredients on the farm and source the rest from more than 60 countries around the world.

What’s the best part of what you do?

I wake up every morning knowing that we are not just creating another serum or another moisturizer, but something that make people’s lives better. The products we make are so complex that it gives me conviction and purpose to keep innovating and creating.

What do you think surprises people about natural skincare?

Some people still feel that naturals don’t work, but they can even be more effective than synthetics since they are biocompatible with your skin. Natural ingredients are the most powerful ingredients in the world, and manufacturers of everything from medicine to skincare have always looked to them for their benefits. Synthetic ingredients are, in many cases, cheaper, more predictable versions of natural ingredients created in labs to simplify the manufacturing process.

Any advice for women growing their own companies?

Think about doing something that helps people live better their lives. Always think about how your work and contribution will make the world a better place. Always seek answers and be curious.

And, for fun….

What makes you laugh?

My kids! Making time to hang out with them is the ultimate self-care. Their creative and free minds help me to be the best version of myself.

What’s your favorite unsung city?

I grew up in port-side Barranquilla, Colombia, a city characterized by such abundant Latin Culture. I absolutely treasure all the time I spend there and make it a point to visit whenever I have enough free time. Colombian women love beauty and there are so many cool beauty stores and places to see.