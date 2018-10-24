Sarasota Architectural Salvage Opens New Showroom

Sarasota Architectural Salvage owner Jesse White Image: Courtesy Jesse White

Sarasota Architectural Salvage owner Jesse White recently opened a new showroom at 5265 University Parkway, Unit 105, Sarasota. The move represents an expansion from the company's 15-year history of operating in warehouses; the new store is located in a traditional retail shopping center. The focus of the shop is up-cycled products made out of salvage materials; the store is filled with reclaimed materials transformed into works of art. The company is celebrating the grand opening of the new location at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2.