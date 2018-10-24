Professor Named to National Economics Faculty Advisory Board

Kristen Zaborski Image: Courtesy Toni Jefferies

Kristen Zaborski, an associate professor of economics at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, was recently selected to serve on the National Economics Faculty Advisory Board. The board, comprised of economics faculty members who teach at community colleges and universities, will share their experiences teaching economics to contribute to the design of a new platform, “Achieve for Economics.” Members of the board attend monthly meetings and cover topics such as active learning, digital instruction and more. Zaborski teaches economics and finance at State College of Florida in Venice.