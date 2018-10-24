North Port Real Estate Summit Returns Nov. 9

A rendering of the new Atlanta Braves spring training facility currently under construction in North Port Image: Courtesy Beth Marshall

The City of North Port is holding its third annual real estate summit from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 9. The goal of the summit is to bring together top commercial real estate professionals, community leaders and business owners who will discuss the city's growth and new developments in the local real estate market. Participants include Mike Dunn, vice president of operations for the Atlanta Braves; Rick Severance, president of Babcock Ranch; Ron Starner, executive vice president of Conway, Inc., the parent company of Site Selection Magazine; and Maryann Mize, senior vice president and senior credit officer at Charlotte State Bank and Trust. The event takes place at Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. Registration is $20.