Ear Research Foundation Hires New Scientist

Dishank Patel Image: Courtesy Melissa Lane

Sarasota's Ear Research Foundation recently hired Dishank Patel as its new research coordinator; he will work in cooperation with the Silverstein Institute. He will help coordinate studies on innovations concerning ear diseases, hearing loss and balance disorders, as well as sinus and throat diseases. He holds a bachelor's degree and a master’s degree in biotechnology from India's M. B. Patel Science College and Shri A .N. Patel Post Graduate Institute. The Silverstein Institute houses four divisions, including the Ear Research Foundation, a 501(c)(3) that is dedicated to researching better treatments for hearing loss and balance disorders and more.