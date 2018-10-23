Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

Sarasota was recently ranked as the No. 5 top small city in America by readers of the magazine Condé Nast Traveler. "Sarasota is booming, and our readers are noticing," the magazine wrote. "Not only is the Gulf Coast-side city home to attractions like the Sarasota Opera and Ringling Circus Museum; it's also ushering in exciting new hotels that are far from generic beach resorts." According to Traveler readers, Charleston, South Carolina, is America's top small city, followed by Santa Fe, New Mexico; Savannah, Georgia; Alexandria, Virginia; and then Sarasota.