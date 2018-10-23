Patterson Foundation Donates $500,000 Toward Hurricane Recovery Efforts

An aerial photo showing damage from Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Florida Image: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/Wikimedia Commons

The Patterson Foundation recently contributed $500,000 to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund. The contribution designates $250,000 for regions affected by Hurricane Florence and an additional $250,000 for regions affected by Hurricane Michael. The Center for Disaster Philanthropy fund is focused on meeting medium- and long-term needs, which includes rebuilding homes, infrastructure and businesses, supporting children’s well-being, providing mental health services and boosting damaged agriculture sectors. Since 2012, The Patterson Foundation has contributed more than $3 million to Center for Disaster Philanthropy efforts.