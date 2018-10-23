County Administrator, City Managers to Speak at Tiger Bay Luncheon

The next Sarasota Tiger Bay Club luncheon will feature a panel discussion with four local government administrators: Sarasota County administrator Jonathan Lewis, Sarasota city manager Tom Barwin, Longboat Key town manager Tom Harmer and Venice city manager Edward Lavallee. The luncheon begins with registration at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1; the program begins at noon. The event takes place at Michael's on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are $27-$32.