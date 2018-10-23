Politics
County Administrator, City Managers to Speak at Tiger Bay Luncheon
Sarasota County administrator Jonathan Lewis, Sarasota city manager Tom Barwin, Longboat Key town manager Tom Harmer and Venice city manager Edward Lavallee will participate.
The next Sarasota Tiger Bay Club luncheon will feature a panel discussion with four local government administrators: Sarasota County administrator Jonathan Lewis, Sarasota city manager Tom Barwin, Longboat Key town manager Tom Harmer and Venice city manager Edward Lavallee. The luncheon begins with registration at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1; the program begins at noon. The event takes place at Michael's on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are $27-$32.