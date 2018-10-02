Health care
Seminar Covers Medical Cannabis Benefits and Rules
Alderman Oaks Retirement Center is hosting a free seminar from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26.
Alderman Oaks Retirement Center is hosting a free seminar about the health benefits of medical cannabis and how to qualify for it from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26. Speakers include Dr. Steven Reichbach of the Gulf Coast Ketamine Center and Renee Legere, a community educator with Trulieve. They will discuss conditions that can be treated with medical cannabis