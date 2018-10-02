New Women's Clothing Store Opening on Main Street

Sara Campbell designs Image: Courtesy Kaylie Abela

The women's apparel company Sara Campbell is opening a new store at 1508 Main St., Sarasota. Sara Campbell is based in Boston; the majority of its stores are located in New England, with a few in Illinois, Virginia and Florida. The Sarasota store will be the company's 24th location, and sixth in Florida. The company manufactures its clothing in the United States. The new Sarasota store opens Monday, Oct. 15.