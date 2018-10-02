National Taco Day, "Dine to the Nines" and More Local Dining Events

National Taco Day is Oct. 4. Image: Shutterstock

Oct. 1-14

Eat Like a Local Restaurant Week brings you “Dine to the Nines.” This year, nearly 50 local and independently owned restaurants are featuring specially priced breakfast, lunch and dinner prix fixe menu selections. Prices vary depending on the restaurant.

Oct. 1-31

In efforts to drive business to the area's coastal restaurants after the recent red tide devastation, the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (BACVB) is launching a Restaurant Month for October. Throughout the month, the BACVB will promote 30-day deals at local participating restaurants to showcase the unique flavors of the Bradenton Area.

Oct. 3

The 26th Annual “A Taste of Sarasota” is back where 17 local restaurants are serving up tastes at the Sarasota Event Center. There is a $10 early bird special, but tickets are also $15 at the door.

Oct. 4

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is celebrating National Taco Day with $1 select tacos all day. Dine-in only.

National Taco Day: $5 Off Taco Delivery with Bite Squad

Oct. 4

Want to stay in on National Taco Day? Bite Squad, a national restaurant food delivery service, is offering a promotion that provides users $5 off delivery orders of $20 or more toward the purchase of any taco item available for delivery on bitesquad.com. Use code "TACOTIME" for the $5 discount.

Oct. 6

There will be food, fine wine and spirits, live art, music and fun during the annual Chef's Challenge at Art Center Manatee. Guests receive three appetizers and one dessert. Restaurants include enRich Bistro, Harry’s Continental Kitchen, Melange, Sugar Cubed and Cakes by Ron. This event benefits the education programs of ArtCenter Manatee. Tickets are $100 each.