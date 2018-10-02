  1. Home & Real Estate
Casey Key Home Sells for $4 Million

The nearly new home has direct Gulf frontage.

By Ilene Denton 10/2/2018 at 10:13am

3801 Casey Key Road

Image: Courtesy Premier Sotheby's International Realty

A 2-year-old residence on Casey Key has sold for $4 million, making it the highest priced residential sale in Sarasota County in September. The four-bedroom home has just over 4,000 square feet of space under air plus more than 3,700 square feet of outdoor living spaces. It originally was listed in mid-July at $4,350,000. Steve Wexler and Marty Benson of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents; Drew Betz of Keller Williams on the Water was the selling agent.

3801 Casey Key Road

Image: Courtesy Premier Sotheby's International Realty

