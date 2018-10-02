Builder Selects New Assistant Project Manager

Shawna Brown Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

Lakewood Ranch's Halfacre Construction Company recently hired Shawna Brown as an assistant project manager. Prior to joining Halfacre, Brown held several purchasing manager roles with regional homebuilders. In her various positions, she negotiated the supplies and services for multimillion-dollar custom homes and commercial interior tenant developments and more. She brings more than nine years of experience to Halfacre, which has offices in both Sarasota and Punta Gorda.