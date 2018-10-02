  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Music

Come Together

Arlington Park's Porchfest Turns Strangers into Neighbors

The third annual music festival takes place Oct. 7.

By Ilene Denton 10/2/2018 at 3:35pm Published in the October 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

A band performs at Porchfest.

Image: Courtesy Photo

 

Arlington Parkthat leafy old neighborhood of some 1,500 homes east of Tamiami Trail between Bahia Vista and Webber—is in transition with a capital T. The last few years have seen a flurry of tear-downs and rebuilds, thanks to its in-town location and the lovely city park and recreation center for which it’s named.

All the more reason why it’s vital for neighbors new and old to come together. And what better way to do so than over music at Arlington Park’s Porchfest

The third annual Porchfest, taking place Sunday, Oct. 7, is just what the name implies. A few dozen homeowners offer up their front porches to amateur and professional musicians of all genres for the afternoon, while people stroll from house to house—many with dogs and toddlers in little red wagons in tow—turning front yards into mini-concert venues. It’s part of a nationwide movement that started 10 years ago in Ithaca, New York, and now stretches across the country.

An estimated 2,500 people attended the Arlington Park Porchfest last year, remarkable since it came right on the heels of Hurricane Irma. At Danielle O’Donnell’s home on Hillview Street, which she shares with her husband, 6-year-old daughter and her mother, Long Island Johnny played Jimmy Buffett songs in her carport. And while it’s not required of host homeowners, she offered salads, lavender lemon pound cake, “and my famous brownies” to people who stopped by. “It was truly magic,” she says. “I looked up the street and it was a sea of people, families, people on bikes, kids.”

It takes a village to produce something with the impact of Porchfest, but neighbors say they get way more than they give. “It’s all about neighborhood good will,” says O'Donnell.

Filed under
Arlington Park, music
Show Comments

Related Content

Neighborhoods

Arlington Park Awakens

06/03/2016 By Robert Plunket

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Music Behind Bars

Can Music Help Prisoners Dealing with the Stresses of Incarceration?

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

Sonic Youth

Meet Youth Antics, Four Friends Who Make Candy-Coated Indie Rock

08/22/2018 By Audrey Warne

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

🌮🌮🌮

National Taco Day, "Dine to the Nines" and More Local Dining Events

2:58pm By Ashley Cooper

Oh, Shoot!

Packed with Flavor and Nutrition, Tiny Microgreen Shoots Are Urban Farmer-Friendly

11:53am By Isaac Eger

Market Season

It's October, and You Know What That Means—Our Fall Farmers Markets Are Back

10/01/2018 By Megan McDonald

Chemistry Lesson

A Love Letter to Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

10/01/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Come Together

Arlington Park's Porchfest Turns Strangers into Neighbors

3:35pm By Ilene Denton

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Revere Quality House

10/01/2018 Illustrations by John Pirman

Book News

Two Sarasota Magazine Contributors Have Turned Their Talents Into Very Different—But Appealing—New Books

09/28/2018 By Staff

Turn Your Television On

A New Documentary on the Circus Highlights the Ringling Brothers' Contributions

09/28/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Preview

Art Center Sarasota Dives Into New Season

09/28/2018 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

09/27/2018 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Retail

New Women's Clothing Store Opening on Main Street

12:54pm By Staff

Trend Report

Seven Must-Haves For Your Dream Kitchen

09/28/2018

Deals

Original Owner Buys Back Spa

09/24/2018 By Staff

IN THE GLOW

Marketing Maven Megan Greenberg Shares Her Beauty Routine

09/14/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Coastal Creative

As Florida Struggles With Red Tide, Artist Brendan Coudal's New T-Shirts Remind Us Why We Love the Gulf

09/14/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Mais Oui

French Beauty Tips from Third-Generation Expert Clémence von Mueffling

09/07/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Flower Power

New to Florida Gardening? Author and Gardener Chase Landre Can Help

3:57pm By David Hackett

Construction

Builder Selects New Assistant Project Manager

12:42pm By Staff

Real estate

Coldwell Banker Names New Manatee County Branch Manager

12:36pm By Staff

Top Sale

Casey Key Home Sells for $4 Million

10:13am By Ilene Denton

New hires

Real Estate Firm Names New Commercial Division Leader

10/01/2018 By Staff

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Revere Quality House

10/01/2018 Illustrations by John Pirman

News & City Life

Education

School Moving to Jewish Federation Campus in 2021

10/01/2018 By Staff

Honors

Financial Adviser Ranked Among Top 'Next-Generation' Advisers

10/01/2018 By Staff

Out of Darkness

This is What It's Like to Work With a Guide Dog

10/01/2018 By Isaac Eger

Animals

Cat Rescue Nonprofit Names New Executive Director

09/28/2018 By Staff

Politics

Deadline to Register to Vote Is Oct. 9

09/28/2018 By Staff

Education

Four New Members Join College Library Association Board

09/28/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Debuts New Model

09/10/2018 By Staff

Travelogue

Chef Judi on the Pleasures of Cooking on Vacation

09/04/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Health care

Seminar Covers Medical Cannabis Benefits and Rules

1:02pm By Staff

Oh, Shoot!

Packed with Flavor and Nutrition, Tiny Microgreen Shoots Are Urban Farmer-Friendly

11:53am By Isaac Eger

Health care

Mobile Medical Clinic Offering Free Care in Bradenton Oct. 13 and 14

10/01/2018 By Staff

Fitness

YMCA Opens New CrossFit Center

09/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Recognizes Foot and Ankle Surgeon

09/26/2018 By Staff

Marketing

Healthcare Foundation Names New Communications Director

09/26/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe