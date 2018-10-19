Retirement Community Named Top Spot for Workers

The Fountains at Lake Pointe Woods Image: Courtesy Kasey Brennan

The Fountains at Lake Pointe Woods, a Sarasota retirement community, and its Arizona-based management company, Watermark Retirement Communities, were recently ranked No. 23 in a list of "The 50 Best Workplaces for Aging Services" published by Fortune magazine. The list was based on survey results from more than 162,000 employees working in senior housing and at-home care. The certification process considered more than 3,000 Watermark employee surveys from the company's 51 locations. The Fountains is located at 3260 Lake Pointe Blvd., Sarasota, and includes a 53-acre property with lakes, trails and more.