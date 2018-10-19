Real estate
Homes Sales Up
Sales of single-family homes, townhouses and condos in Sarasota and Manatee counties rose between August and September.
Sales of single-family homes in Sarasota County rose between August and September, and the September number stood 3.6 higher than in September 2017, according to new numbers released by the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. That increase follows losses in August. Townhouse and condo sales were also up in September and were 7.5 percent higher this September than in September 2017. Sales of single-family homes also increased in Manatee County, as did townhouse and condo sales.