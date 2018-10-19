Burger Chain Recognized for Serving Antibiotic-Free Beef

A BurgerFi burger Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

BurgerFi, the national chain which has a location at 257 N. Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, was given an "A" grade in a new report that evaluates policies toward antibiotics in beef at several top burger chains. BurgerFi only serves beef raised without antibiotics. "The overuse of antibiotics in food animal production contributes to the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria," according to the report, which was produced by the Center for Food Safety, Consumer Reports, the Food Animal Concerns Trust, the U.S. PIRG Education Fund, Friends of the Earth and the Natural Resources Defense Council. The only other chain to receive an "A" grade was Shake Shack, which is opening a location in Sarasota soon. Wendy's received a "D-" and 22 other chains received an "F."