New Rosemary District Hotel Looking to Hire

A rendering of the pool area at The Sarasota Modern Image: Courtesy Brittany Chapman

The Sarasota Modern, a new hotel set to open in December, is holding a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 22, and Tuesday, Oct. 23, at the Bold co-working building located at 1680 Fruitville Road, Sarasota. The hotel—owned by Marriott International, Inc. and located at 1290 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota, in the Rosemary District—is looking to hire room attendants, housemen, cooks, stewards, front desk agents, a night auditor, bartenders, restaurant servers, pool servers, bar servers, maintenance workers and a bellman. The 89-room luxury boutique hotel will include two pools, a hot tub, private cabanas, 10,000 square feet of meeting space, spa services, a new restaurant named Rudolph’s and more.