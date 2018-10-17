Port Manatee Sets New Record for Cargo Handling

Lumber being offloaded at Port Manatee Image: Courtesy Virginia Zimmermann

Port Manatee recently set a new annual record for cargo handling at the facility, reaching a new high of 9.3 million tons during its fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. That number is up 19.1 percent from the previous fiscal year, which itself was 13.4 percent higher than the previous fiscal year. The port more than tripled the amount of phosphate rock it handled, which helped it increase its dry bulk tonnage by 48.5 percent. Throughput at the port included nearly 422 million gallons of gasoline, 73 million gallons of fruit juice and 413,060 tons of fruits and vegetables.