Local Molly Maid Franchise Named Tops in the Country

Joe and Sandy Nelson receiving their award Image: Courtesy Leah Cotton

Joe and Sandy Nelson, co-owners of Molly Maid of Sarasota, Manatee & Charlotte Counties, recently received the Molly Maid 2018 Franchise of the Year Award. For a franchisee to be considered for the award, the business must represent the brand well on all levels, showing appreciation for customers, employees and peers, and show a competitive spirit and a commitment to improvement. The Nelsons purchased their franchise in February 2015. They currently have 550 regular customers with weekly and monthly cleanings and average 250-270 cleanings a week.