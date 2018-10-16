New Drop-In Center for Homeless Youth Opens

The new Harvest House drop-in center at 2331 Mango Ave., Sarasota Image: Courtesy Shaelina Holmes

Representatives from the nonprofit Harvest House and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation are celebrating the opening of a new drop-in center for homeless youth with a ribbon-cutting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. The new center, located at 2331 Mango Ave., Sarasota, will offer a safe gathering place and access to services and support for homeless teens and young adults in the area. More than 400 people ages 16 to 24 face homelessness on any given night in Sarasota County.