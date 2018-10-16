Literacy Campaign Leader Selected for Statewide Education Program

Beth Duda Image: Courtesy Branan Jacobs

Beth Duda, the director of the Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading for The Patterson Foundation, was recently selected for Leadership Florida Education Class IV. Through the program, Duda will work with educational leaders throughout the state in an effort to make Florida the No. 1 state in the country for public education. Participants include superintendents, school board members, principals, teachers, state education department professionals, education foundation representatives, association leaders, business partners and other public officials. The Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading is a community-wide effort in Charlotte, Manatee and Sarasota counties that works to ensure reading proficiency among students by the time they finish third grade.