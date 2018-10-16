Heather Dunhill Named Director of Marketing and Communications for Planned Parenthood of Central and Southwest Florida

Heather Dunhill Image: Barbara Banks

Heather Dunhill, Sarasota Magazine's longtime fashion and beauty editor, has been named director of marketing and communications for Planned Parenthood of Central and Southwest Florida.

In her new role, Dunhill will be responsible for directing the development and execution of marketing and communications initiatives, including social media and online marketing, public relations, internal communications and regulatory communications.

A summa cum laude graduate of the New School in New York City, Dunhill also worked as the social columnist for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune from 2008 to 2011; prior to that, she built a successful career in advertising sales and real estate, working with national companies such as Comcast and Premier Sotheby's International Realty.

Dunhill's first day at Planned Parenthood will be Monday, Oct. 22.