Civic Group to Honor John McCarthy at Annual Celebration

John McCarthy Image: Courtesy Marsha Fottler

The Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations is honoring John McCarthy at an event celebrating its 57th anniversary at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at Michael's Wine Cellar, 1283 Tamiami Trail S., Sarasota. McCarthy has served the community in many capacities over several decades, working on environmental issues, parks management and historic preservation, gathering and interpreting statistical data and giving tours and lectures about the history of Sarasota. The Council is an all-volunteer civic group that aims to serve as a collective voice for homeowner and condominium associations, neighborhoods and residents of Sarasota County. Tickets to the celebration are $50.