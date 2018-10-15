Ride-Share Companies Offering Free Or Discounted Trips to the Polls on Election Day

A Lyft customer Image: Courtesy Lyft

The ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft are both offering free or discounted rides to the polls on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 6. Uber is partnering with the national nonprofits #VoteTogether and Democracy Works to offer free rides to the polls. Lyft is offering 50 percent off rides for many voters and is partnering with Voto Latino, Urban League affiliates and the National Federation of the Blind to offer free rides to underserved communities. Both companies say they will also help voters find their polling places. According to Lyft, more than 15 million registered voters did not vote in 2016 because of difficulty finding transportation to get to the polls.