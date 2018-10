Tracey McHale Image: Courtesy Torri Brown

Michael Saunders & Company recently hired Tracey McHale in its Bradenton office. McHale has lived in Bradenton since 1988 and has worked for Tannenbaum Scro, P.L.; TJM Properties; and Jodat Law Group. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from Eckerd College and a master’s degree in finance from Arizona State University.