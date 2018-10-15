Manufacturer Selects New Chief Information Officer

John Engelstad Image: Courtesy PGT Innovations

North Venice's PGT Innovations, which manufactures hurricane-resistant doors and windows, recently hired John Engelstad as its chief information officer. In his new senior-level role, Engelstad will set the objectives and strategies for the information technology department, oversee the selection and implementation of new technology and identify technological opportunities to improve the customer experience. Most recently, Engelstad served as chief information officer for Western Window Systems, which was acquired by PGT Innovations in August.