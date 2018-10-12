Sarasota Properties Part of $212 Million Manufactured Housing Transaction

Richard Webb IV Image: Courtesy Jan Oglesby

Richard Webb IV, a shareholder at Sarasota's Icard, Merrill, Cullis, Timm and Ginsburg, P.A., recently represented the seller in the marketing and sale of a $212 million portfolio of manufactured housing retirement communities in Sarasota and Central Florida. The portfolio included over 2,000 homesites and featured the Camelot Lakes and Camelot East retirement communities in Sarasota, which sold for a combined $165 million. The portfolio was acquired by Cove Communities, a national real estate company based in Phoenix. Webb is a member of the firm’s manufactured housing group and concentrates his practice in the areas of real estate law, business law and manufactured housing law.