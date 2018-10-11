  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Oct. 11-17

Eddie Izzard at the Van Wezel, Selby Gardens' Orchid Show and lots more.

By Ilene Denton 10/11/2018 at 1:59pm

Eddie Izzard

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Eddie Izzard: Believe Me Tour

Oct. 11

The acclaimed British comedian, actor and activist makes his Van Wezel debut with his Believe Me tour, based on his best-selling book of the same name.

Lauren Mitchell

Image: Courtesy Giving Hunger the Blues

Giving Hunger the Blues

Oct. 12-13

The big outdoor music festival on the Van Wezel bayfront lawn, benefiting the Mayors Feed the Hungry program, returns with a Friday night Jazz on the Bay party featuring regional musicians and breakout blues singer Lauren Mitchell as the Saturday headliner.

Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Selby Gardens Orchid Show: Endless Forms

Oct. 12-Nov. 25

Selby Gardens is renowned worldwide for its rare orchids, so you know its annual Orchid Show is pretty special. “Endless Forms” is this year’s theme, with imaginative orchid displays filling the Tropical Conservatory; centuries-old rare botanical books on display in the Payne Mansion; and special events like a floral design workshop, lectures, a luncheon with an Orchid magazine author and more. Details here.

Garden Music concerts at Selby Gardens

Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Garden Music concerts at Selby Gardens

Oct. 14, 21, 28 and Nov. 4

And speaking of Selby Gardens, what could be better than lounging under the banyan trees at while listening to live music? The popular fall series kicks off Sunday afternoon with the Ocean’s Eleven Big Band; check out the entire lineup here.

Coco Fusco

Image: Gene Pittman

Coco Fusco at The Ringling

Oct. 14-Feb. 17  

An exhibit of politically charged videos by the Cuban-American interdisciplinary artist Coco Fusco, plus an interactive outdoor sculpture titled Tin Man of the Twenty-First Century (you’ll have to see for yourself who was the model) opens Sunday at the Ringling Museum. Read her interview in our October issue here.

Last year's Howl'O'Ween Movie Night Spooktacular at Ed Smith Stadium.

Image: Courtesy The Orioles

Howl'O'Ween Movie Night Spooktacular at Ed Smith Stadium

Oct. 13 

Tweet your photo with the Orioles Bird, participate in a costume parade around the bases and enjoy a screening of the PG film, Hocus Pocus, on the outfield video board Saturday at Ed Smith Stadium. It’s all free; the fun starts at 5 p.m.

Sarasota Contemporary Dance

Image: Sorcha Augustine

SCD + NOW Ensemble

Oct. 11-14

SCD (that’s Sarasota Contemporary Dance) joins forces with NOW Ensemble to present an intriguing evening of dance and live music that includes a world premiere composition and choreographic work inspired by Joan of Arc. Four performances at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts’ intimate Cook Theatre.

Peter Pan

Opening Oct. 13

Theater experiences at just $5 a ticket—that’s what Florida Studio Theatre is offering area families with its Children’s Theatre Series, four kid-friendly plays for $20 when you buy all four. First up is a lively production Peter Pan, complete with Wendy, the Lost Boys, Tinker Bell, Captain Hook and, of course, the green-costumed boy who won’t grow up. Opening Saturday morning with four additional performances through Nov. 3.

Filed under
Weekend Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Dance

SCD + NOW Ensemble

7:30 PM FSU Center for the Performing Arts

Sarasota Contemporary Dance kicks off its season in a collaboration with the NOW Ensemble.

Family

Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spectacular

Free Ed Smith Stadium

A free screening of the film, Hocus Pocus, at Ed Smith Stadium.

Concerts

Oceans Eleven Big Band at Selby Gardens

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Part of the botanical gardens' popular fall outdoor Garden Music concert series.

Concerts

Giving Hunger the Blues and Jazz on the Bay

$20; $75 VIP tickets available Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

A two-day outdoor music festival on the Van Wezel bayfront lawn, featuring top local artists to raise funds for Mayor's Feed the Hungry program.

Comedy

Eddie Izzard Believe Me Tour

8:00 PM $22-$62 Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The iconic British comedian makes his Sarasota premiere on the Van Wezel stage.

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Food

Restaurant Chain Publishing New Cookbook

11:01am By Staff

Soul Food

Big Mama's Collard Greens Fest Returns to Newtown This Month

10:07am By Giulia Heyward

Oktoberfest

A Taste of UTC, Oktoberfest And More Local Dining Events

10/10/2018 By Ashley Cooper

🌮🌮🌮

National Taco Day, "Dine to the Nines" and More Local Dining Events

10/02/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Arts & Entertainment

"Stunning Debut"

Graphic Novel by Sarasota Magazine Contributor Receives Glowing Review

2:30pm By Kay Kipling

Honorable Mention

The Arts and Cultural Alliance Celebrates Those Working Behind the Scenes

2:27pm By Giulia Heyward

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Oct. 11-17

1:59pm By Ilene Denton

Preview

Selby Gardens' Orchid Show Displays Endless Forms

10:42am By Kay Kipling

Oktoberfest

A Taste of UTC, Oktoberfest And More Local Dining Events

10/10/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Arts

Ringling Museum Names New Head of Educational Programs

10/10/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Style

Jewelry Company Launches New Website, Adds New Products to Collection

12:23pm By Staff

In the Glow

Here's How Attorney Deborah Blue Maintains Her Classic Beauty

10/09/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Animal Instincts

Model, Agent, and Producer Eugenia Melian On Her New Novel Wildchilds

10/05/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Data

Retail Group Anticipates Rise in Holiday Spending This Year

10/04/2018 By Staff

Retail

New Women's Clothing Store Opening on Main Street

10/02/2018 By Staff

Trend Report

Seven Must-Haves For Your Dream Kitchen

09/28/2018

Home & Real Estate

Construction

Animal Clinic Undergoes Renovation, Expansion

10/09/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Key West-Style Cottage in Laurel Park

10/05/2018 By Robert Plunket

On the Homefront

Clubhouse Improvements in The Lake Club, Preferred Builders Announced at The Founders Club and More

10/04/2018 By Staff

Construction

Builders Break Ground on New Lakewood Ranch Town Center

10/04/2018 By Staff

Deals

New Hotel Planned for 12.5-Acre Palmetto Parcel

10/04/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Realtor Joins Englewood Office

10/03/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Technology

Workshop Covers Search Engine Optimization, Email Marketing

11:25am By Staff

Networking

Co-Working Space to Celebrate Milestone Friday

10/10/2018 By Staff

Services

New Car Wash Opens

10/09/2018 By Staff

Honors

Tech Company a Finalist for 'Most Innovative Culture' Award

10/09/2018 By Staff

Events

Vinik Executive to Headline Economic Development Corporation Event

10/09/2018 By Staff

Law

Bar Association Names New President

10/08/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Debuts New Model

09/10/2018 By Staff

Travelogue

Chef Judi on the Pleasures of Cooking on Vacation

09/04/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Aging

New Assisted Living Community Holds Open House

11:17am By Staff

Health care

Coalition Aims to Make Sarasota a 'Dementia Caring' Community

10/08/2018 By Staff

Health care

Seminar Covers Medical Cannabis Benefits and Rules

10/02/2018 By Staff

Oh, Shoot!

Packed with Flavor and Nutrition, Tiny Microgreen Shoots Are Urban Farmer-Friendly

10/02/2018 By Isaac Eger

Health care

Mobile Medical Clinic Offering Free Care in Bradenton Oct. 13 and 14

10/01/2018 By Staff

Fitness

YMCA Opens New CrossFit Center

09/27/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe