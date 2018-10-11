Your Top 8 Things to Do: Oct. 11-17

Eddie Izzard Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Oct. 11

The acclaimed British comedian, actor and activist makes his Van Wezel debut with his Believe Me tour, based on his best-selling book of the same name.

Lauren Mitchell Image: Courtesy Giving Hunger the Blues

Oct. 12-13

The big outdoor music festival on the Van Wezel bayfront lawn, benefiting the Mayors Feed the Hungry program, returns with a Friday night Jazz on the Bay party featuring regional musicians and breakout blues singer Lauren Mitchell as the Saturday headliner.

Oct. 12-Nov. 25

Selby Gardens is renowned worldwide for its rare orchids, so you know its annual Orchid Show is pretty special. “Endless Forms” is this year’s theme, with imaginative orchid displays filling the Tropical Conservatory; centuries-old rare botanical books on display in the Payne Mansion; and special events like a floral design workshop, lectures, a luncheon with an Orchid magazine author and more. Details here.

Garden Music concerts at Selby Gardens Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Oct. 14, 21, 28 and Nov. 4

And speaking of Selby Gardens, what could be better than lounging under the banyan trees at while listening to live music? The popular fall series kicks off Sunday afternoon with the Ocean’s Eleven Big Band; check out the entire lineup here.

Coco Fusco Image: Gene Pittman

Oct. 14-Feb. 17

An exhibit of politically charged videos by the Cuban-American interdisciplinary artist Coco Fusco, plus an interactive outdoor sculpture titled Tin Man of the Twenty-First Century (you’ll have to see for yourself who was the model) opens Sunday at the Ringling Museum. Read her interview in our October issue here.

Last year's Howl'O'Ween Movie Night Spooktacular at Ed Smith Stadium. Image: Courtesy The Orioles

Oct. 13

Tweet your photo with the Orioles Bird, participate in a costume parade around the bases and enjoy a screening of the PG film, Hocus Pocus, on the outfield video board Saturday at Ed Smith Stadium. It’s all free; the fun starts at 5 p.m.

Sarasota Contemporary Dance Image: Sorcha Augustine

Oct. 11-14

SCD (that’s Sarasota Contemporary Dance) joins forces with NOW Ensemble to present an intriguing evening of dance and live music that includes a world premiere composition and choreographic work inspired by Joan of Arc. Four performances at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts’ intimate Cook Theatre.

Opening Oct. 13

Theater experiences at just $5 a ticket—that’s what Florida Studio Theatre is offering area families with its Children’s Theatre Series, four kid-friendly plays for $20 when you buy all four. First up is a lively production Peter Pan, complete with Wendy, the Lost Boys, Tinker Bell, Captain Hook and, of course, the green-costumed boy who won’t grow up. Opening Saturday morning with four additional performances through Nov. 3.