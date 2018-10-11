New Assisted Living Community Holds Open House

A couple at the Aravilla open house Image: Courtesy Britney Guertin

Aravilla, a new resort-style assisted living community located at 3251 Proctor Road, Sarasota, welcomed over 600 guests during an open house celebration last month. Visitors received an exclusive sneak peek of the $25.5 million community while enjoying food samples and live music. Aravilla includes 120 new assisted living residences, as well as amenities such as restaurants, a piano bar and a lagoon-style aqua therapy pool.