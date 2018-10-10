Ringling Museum Names New Head of Educational Programs

Laura Steefel-Moore Image: Courtesy Isabel Lower

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art recently named Laura Steefel-Moore as its head of educational programs. In the new role, Steefel-Moore will oversee educational offerings at The Ringling, which include docent training, museum tours, family programs, student and teacher programs, adult programs and outreach and accessibility initiatives. Steefel-Moore joined The Ringling in 2015 as a museum education and training specialist, a role in which she has managed the museum’s active docent corps of over 120 volunteers.