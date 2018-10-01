  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Out of Darkness

This is What It's Like to Work With a Guide Dog

The dogs at Palmetto's Southeastern Guide Dogs are the product of two years and $60,000 worth of intensive training and selective breeding.

By Isaac Eger 10/1/2018 at 10:26am Published in the October 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Our reporter walks with a guide dog.

Image: Gene Pollux 

Before I was blindfolded, I didn’t bother to take mental notes of the winding, shaded pathways at Southeastern Guide Dogs in Palmetto. Not because I thought it would be truer to a blind person’s experience of navigating the world without visual cues, but because I was distracted by Eula, the 2-year old, platinum-blonde Labrador retriever.

I’ve always been a sucker for a dog’s infinite well of joy. A dog treats every event with equal ecstasy; scratch No. 345 is as wonderful as scratch No. 1. I happily let Eula slobber all over me. But Eula is no normal dog. She is the product of two years and $60,000 worth of intensive training and selective breeding at Southeastern Guide Dogs, a 36-year-old nonprofit that has just added a new training center, Canine University, that is as well-equipped as any rehab center for people (massage, electro acupuncture and aroma therapy included), and residence halls for the visually impaired. They’ve also expanded service to veterans to include emotional support dogs, Gold Star family dogs and military family support dogs.

Eula is nearing the end of her time here, soon to be gifted for free to a handler who suffers from visual impairment. But today, she’d guide me under simulated conditions.

I pulled a blindfold, which was like a large, padded sleep mask, over my face. I thought my senses would be heightened, but the only thing that intensified was primordial fear. You’re going to let a dog be your eyes? But Eula, I was assured, was bred for the task.

“The first guide dogs were German shepherds,” Titus Herman, Southeastern’s CEO, told me. “They were used to help soldiers returning from World War I.” But shepherds fell out of favor for Labradors and golden retrievers “because of their temperament, health and size. German shepherds are too loyal to just one person,” Herman says. Service dogs change hands throughout their lives, from puppy handlers to trainers to foster families to the eventual handler they’ll spend their whole lives with. “Labs can bond again and again,” says Herman.

I reached for Eula’s harness with my left hand, which was more like holding the handle of a rolling suitcase than walking around with a leash. Eula remained on my left side. To put her on my right would confuse her, like forcing a professional basketball player to play with a football. Normally, future handlers stay at the campus for extended periods of time (20 days) to get accustomed to their animal. I’d have 30 minutes.

Marisa Gerlach, a trainer at Southeastern for 15 years, told me to instruct Eula to move by raising my right arm level to my shoulder and saying, “Eula: forward.” Gerlach says the dogs here understand 40 different commands. I gave the command. There was a slight delay, and then I felt the tug of the handle connected to Eula’s jacket. I walked like I was in a dark room at night searching for a light switch.

Eula and the other 150-250 dogs here are taught “intelligent disobedience,” meaning to disobey their handlers if they sense danger. If their handler is about to walk off a cliff, the dog will put its body between handler and hazard, even if the handler commands the dog otherwise.

Gerlach warned me that we were approaching a curbed ledge. She said that Eula would stop me before I stepped down. She did. I began to feel more comfortable with Eula. She bumped her body into me when I wasn’t following properly. She never stopped to investigate the thousands of smells around her. I could feel her seriousness. She was a little blonde light in the darkness.

My pace picked up, and the subconscious lizard part of my brain relaxed. When we finished, I took the blindfold off to look where we had walked. She had safely led me through 30 minutes of my life. I can’t even trust my friends to look up from their phones to cross the street.

A word to the wise: Whenever you see a service dog with a jacket on, that means the dog is working. Don’t pet it. The dog won’t enjoy it. But when the jacket is off, it’s play time. Marisa took Eula’s jacket off and she collapsed onto the ground to have her belly rubbed.

Filed under
Southeastern Guide Dogs
Show Comments

Related Content

Guiding Lights

Southeastern Guide Dogs Give Hope to the Blind

03/01/2009 By Megan McDonald

Review

Dog Days' The Turn of the Screw Still Haunts

08/10/2018 By Kay Kipling

Yap!

Motorworks Brewery Goes to the Dogs—for a Good Cause

08/29/2018 By Ilene Denton

Gone to the Dogs

Service, Support and Therapy Canines Go Everywhere—and Not Everyone is Happy

06/27/2018 By David Hackett

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Market Season

It's October, and You Know What That Means—Our Fall Farmers Markets Are Back

11:58am By Megan McDonald

Just Desserts

Ritz-Carlton Pastry Chef Lyndsy McDonald Shares Ghoulish Goodies on Food Network

09/26/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Bone Appétit

Forget Meat—Bone Broth is the Hottest Food Trend Right Now

09/26/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Rise Up

Two New Doughnut Shops Open on the South Trail

09/26/2018 By Megan McDonald

Arts & Entertainment

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Revere Quality House

9:38am Illustrations by John Pirman

Book News

Two Sarasota Magazine Contributors Have Turned Their Talents Into Very Different—But Appealing—New Books

09/28/2018 By Staff

Turn Your Television On

A New Documentary on the Circus Highlights the Ringling Brothers' Contributions

09/28/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Preview

Art Center Sarasota Dives Into New Season

09/28/2018 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

09/27/2018 By Ilene Denton

Preview

Fabulous Independent Film Festival Back on the Big Screen

09/27/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Fashion & Shopping

Trend Report

Seven Must-Haves For Your Dream Kitchen

09/28/2018

Deals

Original Owner Buys Back Spa

09/24/2018 By Staff

IN THE GLOW

Marketing Maven Megan Greenberg Shares Her Beauty Routine

09/14/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Coastal Creative

As Florida Struggles With Red Tide, Artist Brendan Coudal's New T-Shirts Remind Us Why We Love the Gulf

09/14/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Mais Oui

French Beauty Tips from Third-Generation Expert Clémence von Mueffling

09/07/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Star Power

Crazy Rich Asians Star Victoria Loke Talks Fashion, Beauty and More

09/07/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

New hires

Real Estate Firm Names New Commercial Division Leader

10:56am By Staff

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Revere Quality House

9:38am Illustrations by John Pirman

Real estate

Real Estate Firm Adds Six New Associates

09/28/2018 By Staff

Dream Homes

Five Must-Haves For Your Smart Home

09/27/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Dream Homes

Three Gorgeous Homes We Love

09/27/2018 By Ilene Denton

Design

Architecture Firm Names Two New Partners

09/27/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Education

School Moving to Jewish Federation Campus in 2021

11:38am By Staff

Honors

Financial Adviser Ranked Among Top 'Next-Generation' Advisers

11:09am By Staff

Out of Darkness

This is What It's Like to Work With a Guide Dog

10:26am By Isaac Eger

Animals

Cat Rescue Nonprofit Names New Executive Director

09/28/2018 By Staff

Politics

Deadline to Register to Vote Is Oct. 9

09/28/2018 By Staff

Education

Four New Members Join College Library Association Board

09/28/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Debuts New Model

09/10/2018 By Staff

Travelogue

Chef Judi on the Pleasures of Cooking on Vacation

09/04/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Health care

Mobile Medical Clinic Offering Free Care in Bradenton Oct. 13 and 14

11:24am By Staff

Fitness

YMCA Opens New CrossFit Center

09/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Recognizes Foot and Ankle Surgeon

09/26/2018 By Staff

Marketing

Healthcare Foundation Names New Communications Director

09/26/2018 By Staff

Health care

New CBD Shop Opens Downtown

09/25/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dermatology Practice Hires New Physician Assistant

09/18/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe