School Moving to Jewish Federation Campus in 2021

The Hershorin Schiff Community Day School recently inked a long-term lease with The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee.

By Staff 10/1/2018 at 11:38am

Image: Pexels

The Hershorin Schiff Community Day School recently inked a long-term lease with The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee and plans to move to the organization's Larry Greenspan Family Campus for Jewish Life in 2021. The school, which now serves about 240 students from kindergarten through eighth grade, is currently located on a shared campus with Temple Beth Sholom and a branch of the Sarasota YMCA. The new school will be located on a 32-acre campus.

