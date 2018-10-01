It's October, and You Know What That Means—Our Fall Farmers Markets Are Back

Florida's fall and winter are prime time for farmers markets. Image: Shutterstock

This fall marks the return of several fun, healthy and crafty farmers markets to the Sarasota-Bradenton area. Here's a roundup of where to get your fruit, veggies and more this season.

October-May

More than 35 vendors offer locally grown fruit, vegetables, plants, seafood, prepared foods, and locally made arts and crafts will line Bradenton’s Old Main Street in downtown each Saturday from October through May. The market, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m, is organized by Realize Bradenton and will also feature free family-friendly activities and special events, including pet adoptions, a celebration of Hispanic heritage, a Howl-o-Ween pet parade, health fairs and a book fair.

October-April

Now in its 10th season, Phillippi Farmhouse Market returns with another year of food trucks, produce, art and live music every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from October to April. Located in Phillippi Estate Park, the market features locally grown produce and vendors like Peachey's Baking Company, out and about coffee, Sarasota Honey Company and more.

October-May

Every Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., shop for fresh produce, seafood, baked goods, honey, plants and more—all while enjoying live music and sampling prepared food. The market is located on the 300 block of Dearborn Street in Old Englewood Village.

November-April

This South County market features fresh produce, meat, fish, cakes, cupcakes and specialty foods—plus soaps, pet supplies, jewelry, arts and crafts, and more. This year, the market is relocating to an as-yet-undetermined location closer to U.S. 41—check its website for more details as the November opening date creeps closer.

Updates at the Downtown Sarasota Farmers Market