Financial Adviser Ranked Among Top 'Next-Generation' Advisers

Dominic Casanueva Image: Courtesy Christopher Caledonia

Merrill Lynch financial adviser Dominic Casanueva was recently named one of the top wealth advisers in Florida in Forbes’ 2018 "America’s Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors" list. Advisers considered for the list were born in 1980 or later with a minimum of four years of relevant experience. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures, such as telephone and in-person interviews, client retention, industry experience, credentials, a review of compliance records and firm nominations, and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue. Casanueva resides in Lakewood Ranch and has been a part of Merrill Lynch’s Sarasota and Punta Gorda offices for 11 years.