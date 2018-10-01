Honors
Financial Adviser Ranked Among Top 'Next-Generation' Advisers
Merrill Lynch financial adviser Dominic Casanueva was recently recognized by Forbes.
Merrill Lynch financial adviser Dominic Casanueva was recently named one of the top wealth advisers in Florida in Forbes’ 2018 "America’s Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors" list. Advisers considered for the list were born in 1980 or later with a minimum of four years of relevant experience. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures, such as telephone and in-person interviews, client retention, industry experience, credentials, a review of compliance records and firm nominations, and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue. Casanueva resides in Lakewood Ranch and has been a part of Merrill Lynch’s Sarasota and Punta Gorda offices for 11 years.