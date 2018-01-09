Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse Makes Over Two Granada Park Homes

1757 McKenzie Lane, Granada Park Image: Courtesy Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

If you’re looking to change the whole look of your home or simply gather inspiration from the latest home décor products, the 23rd annual Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse offers a wealth of creative ideas.

Twenty-six of the area’s top interior designers are reimagining two coastal contemporary homes in Granada Park, the gated enclave of maintenance-free single-family homes in the popular West of Trail area off Bay Road just west of South Osprey Avenue.

House chair Robert Henry of Tidmore-Henry & Associates says that, since Granada Park is being built to high environmental standards, the aim of Showhouse designers was to highlight adaptive reuse, choosing environmentally friendly products that “are as green as we can get.”

The homes, at 1757 McKenzie Lane and 1775 Stapleton St., were built in 2006, and each offers about 2,800 square feet of living space. They will be open for touring Mondays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 21-Feb. 18. Tickets are $25 at the door, and proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County.

1775 Stapleton St., Granada Park Image: Courtesy Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

And since both homes are for sale, should they go under contract during the Showhouse, a portion of those proceeds also will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs. 1757 McKenzie Lane is listed at $879,000, and 1775 Stapleton St. is listed at $939,000. Peggy Mock of Michael Saunders & Company is the listing agent.

This year, for the first time, a password-protected website (JOTBTour.com) with a detailed virtual tour of each home’s rooms will be made available to Showhouse ticket buyers. The Showhouse’s Tamara Chapman says tourgoers will be able to log onto the website and see a 360-degree virtual tour of each room, with details on every piece of furniture and décor for sale—even the dimensions of a sofa that may catch someone’s eye. And they will be able to make purchases online, too, adding to the coffers of the Boys & Girls Clubs.