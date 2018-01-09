An “Antique Roadshow” Inspired by the PBS Series, a Native Plant Tour at Historic Spanish Point and More.

John and Mabel's Secret Garden at The Ringling. Image: Courtesy The Ringling

The Ringling Museum continues its Bayfront Gardens Workshops Saturday morning, Jan. 27 with a talk by the landscape staff about “Gardening for Snowbirds and Anyone Else,” followed by a walking tour of the museum grounds. Details here.

The nonprofit Personalized Estate Liquidation Benefiting Youth hosts an “Antique Roadshow” event Thursday evening, Jan. 25 to benefit Child Protection Center and Faces of Accomplishment. It’s based on the popular PBS series. Local appraisal experts will appraise your treasures, and there will be cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets, $50 to $75, are available at pelantiqueroadshow.eventbrite.com.

Historic Spanish Point horticulturist Nancy Paul leads a tour of the native plants that populate the 30-acre bayfront living museum, and offers tips on how to incorporate them into your own landscape at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16. Registration details here.

And two upcoming horticulture classes at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens: Herb Gardening in Containers at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, and Growing Orchids in Southwest Florida Saturday morning, Feb. 3. Lots more classes this winter and spring, too; click here .