  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Real Estate News

Lakewood Ranch Named Third-Best-Selling Master-Planned Community in U.S.

New-home sales rose 56 percent in 2017.

By Staff 1/8/2018 at 2:35pm

Lwr waterside place zdea4t

A rendering of Waterside Place, now under development in Lakewood Ranch.

Image: Courtesy Lakewood Ranch

With 1,206 new-home sales in 2017—an increase of 56 percent over 2016—Lakewood Ranch has been recognized as the third best-selling, master-planned community in the country by the independent real estate consulting firms RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. 

Sales were brisk, says Laura Cole, vice president of marketing for LWR Communities, but 2017 was a busy year in other ways. Lakewood Ranch added three new neighborhoods, including the 100-percent solar village, Polo Run; opened the much anticipated Waterside Village in Sarasota, which will be walkable to a new waterfront town center; broke ground on CORE, a mixed-use research, commercial, and entertainment district; and launched a farmers market. The Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club completed more than $25 million in new and renovated facilities, making it the “next generation” club for families in the area, Cole says.

Take a look at Sarasota Magazine’s Neighborhood Guide to Lakewood Ranch here.

Filed under
lakewood ranch
Show Comments

Related Content

Lakewood Ranch

The Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes is Oct. 20-Nov. 19

10/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

State of Sunshine

Lakewood Ranch’s First All-Solar Community Debuts

10/04/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Preview

A Sneak Peek at Lakewood Ranch’s Newest Village, Waterside

06/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

State of the Market

The Latest Sarasota Real Estate News

03/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A Farm to Fork Dinner at Phillippi State Park, Sunday Funday at Louies Modern and More Local Dining Events

01/03/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

Red-Hot Market

Four Great Food Stalls at the Venice Farmer's Market

01/02/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Happy New Year

Recipe: Pineapple Drop Cocktail

12/29/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Bites

Openings, Closings and More Restaurant News from Chef Judi

12/27/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Jan. 4-10

01/04/2018 By Ilene Denton

Review

FSU/Asolo Conservatory Punches Hard with The Motherf***er with the Hat

01/04/2018 By Kay Kipling

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: SRQ Airport, Winter Afternoon

12/27/2017 By John Pirman

In the Spotlight

Michael Mendez's Star Continues to Rise at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

12/27/2017 By Kay Kipling

Music by the River

A Century of American Music Comes Alive at Snook Haven

12/27/2017 By Robert Bowden

Gallery Hopping

Some Really Big Shows are Coming to Ringling College

12/27/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Michael's On East Director of HR Kimberley Mancini Shares Her Beauty Routine

12/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

The Velvet Touch

Trend Report: Velvet

12/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Think Plastic

These Cosmetic Procedures Can Take the Years Away

12/27/2017 By Su Byron

Hello, Beautiful!

Can These Much-Hyped New Beauty Products Make You Prettier?

12/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion Find

Modern Arab Design Finds a Home at Fouxx.com.

12/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate News

Lakewood Ranch Named Third-Best-Selling Master-Planned Community in U.S.

01/08/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Bamboo Farm Out East

01/04/2018 By Robert Plunket

Top Sale

A Penthouse at The Vue Sells for $6,444,000 at Year’s End

01/04/2018 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: That Old Florida Lifestyle in the Sanderling Club

12/27/2017 By Robert Plunket

Think Small

The Tiny (Vacation) House Movement Comes to Town

12/27/2017 By Robert Plunket

Days of Heaven

Home Tour: A Dream Retreat on Jewfish Key

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: SRQ Airport, Winter Afternoon

12/27/2017 By John Pirman

Tagging Along

I Tried It: Tagging Sharks in Sarasota Bay

12/27/2017 By Susan Burns

Mr. Chatterbox

The Ghostly Links Between Lido Key's Sandcastle Resort, the Late Leona Helmsley—and Donald Trump

12/27/2017 By Robert Plunket

From the Editor

From the Editor: A Lost Chance at Lido

12/27/2017 By Pam Daniel

Money Matters

Will You Outlive Your Money?

12/27/2017 By Richard Rescigno

Feeding the Soul

Restaurateur Steve Seidensticker Starts a Nonprofit Newtown Eatery

12/27/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Travel & Outdoors

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Into the Wild

Where and How to Camp at Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Into the Wild

Some Lucky People Don't Just Work at Myakka—They Live There

11/29/2017 By Susan Burns

Into the Wild

Five Great Ways to Navigate Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

They Still Got Game

Senior Athletes are Redefining Aging

12/27/2017 By David Hackett

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Plant Power

Want to Look Great and Live Longer? Eat Plants, Says an Oncologist

12/27/2017 By Pam Daniel

Fountains of Youth

49 Ways to Look and Feel Younger

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Fountains of Youth

How to Look and Feel Younger

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Think Plastic

These Cosmetic Procedures Can Take the Years Away

12/27/2017 By Su Byron

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe