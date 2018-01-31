  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Weekly Planner

Sarasota Wing Fest at JDub's, a Jazz Brunch at Louies Modern, and Other Local Dining Events

Including a decadent music and chocolate event at Booker High School, First Friday at Retrobaked, and a wine tasting at Michael's Wine Cellar.

By Stephanie Isaac 1/31/2018 at 10:22am

Screen shot 2018 01 31 at 10.16.07 am du0kpg

Retrobaked's "Red Hot Velvet" cupcakes are spiked with a hint of cinnamon and cayenne pepper, and topped with homemade dairy-free cream cheese buttercream and velvet cake crumbles.

Image: Courtesy Retrobaked

Death by Chocolate

Feb. 2

Booker VPA's Death by Chocolate features an eclectic range of musical styles, from rock music to classical, performed on a variety of instruments, from strings to vocals. Appearances from Category 5, Jet Stream, Vocal Vortex, and the VPA Orchestra and string quartet will highlight a concert that also features the VPA Jazz Band, VPA Guitar Ensemble, and some solo performances on piano. The event is as much a treat for the palette as the ears: patrons enjoy all-you-can-eat chocolate desserts, along with coffee, tea and cocoa, in this multi-stage, jazz-club environment. This event begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 senior citizens, and $5 for children. Order them online here or by calling 941-355-2967, ext. 65307.

First Friday at Retrobaked

Feb. 2

Love is in the air at Retrobaked. Join the Bradenton bakery for gluten-free sweets, vegan eats and a mini market during the Village's annual Sweetheart Stroll Art Walk. The treats lineup includes Valentine goodies, cupcakes, cookie sandwiches, oatmeal creme pies, fudge brownies, breakfast breads, rice crispy treats, frosting shots and more. The event begins at 6 p.m. 

Sarasota Wing Fest 2018

Feb. 3

JDub's is bringing back a selection of local food trucks for its Wing Fest. Indulge in a variety of chicken wings from seven different vendors, ranging in styles from American barbecue, Korean, and Filipino. This event takes place from 5–10 p.m.

February Open House Wine Tasting

Feb. 4

The Michael’s Wine Cellar team carefully selects dozens of international wines to feature at its monthly Open House Wine Tastings. The event takes place from 2–4 p.m. Admission is $10 per person.

Sunday Funday Begins with Jazz Brunch

Feb. 4

Relax to the sounds of smooth jazz and indulge in a variety of brunch favorites at Louies Modern. Then, after brunch, continue your Sunday Funday with Louies' rendition of a 1920s tea dance at its new afternoon social. The buffet-style brunch and social takes place from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. $35 per person. For reservations, call (941) 552-9688.

Filed under
Weekly Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Louies Modern

$$$ New American 1289 North Palm Avenue

This handsome downtown focuses on farm-fresh, sophisticated American cuisine as well as craft beer and handcrafted cocktails.

Editor’s Pick

Michael's On East

$$$ European, New American 1212 S. East Ave.

Sarasota’s only AAA Four-Diamond Award restaurant, this fine dining destination boasts American-Continental cuisine, an adventurous wine list and a comfortable, clubby piano lounge.

Editor’s Pick

JDub's Brewing

$ Beer 1215 Mango Ave.

JDub’s Brewing has earned a loyal following as the area’s first brewery, still sporting a relaxed, come-as-you-are vibe. The charming tasting room opens up o...

Related Content

Weekly Planner

A Mac 'n' Cheese Cook Off, JDub's Monthly Food Truck and Indian Restaurant Classics and More for This Week

01/15/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Weekly Planner

A Farm to Fork Dinner at Phillippi State Park, Sunday Funday at Louies Modern and More Local Dining Events

01/03/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Dec. 14-20

12/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekly Planner

The Siesta Key Seafood and Music Festival, Retrobaked Holiday Artwalk and Other Local Dining Events

11/29/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

Sarasota Wing Fest at JDub's, a Jazz Brunch at Louies Modern, and Other Local Dining Events

10:22am By Stephanie Isaac

Shack Attack

Shake Shack Is Coming to Sarasota

01/30/2018 By Megan McDonald

Restaurant News

The Coolinary's Hungarian-Focused Menu is a Winner

01/29/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Hospitality

Turnover in the Restaurant Industry Remains High

01/26/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

First Act

Theatre Odyssey's 6th Annual "Student Ten-Minute Playwriting Festival" Kicks Off This Weekend

4:22pm By Jordan Noyes

Education

Florida Education Commissioner to Speak in Sarasota

1:18pm By Staff

Tourism

Braves to Play Most of 2019 Spring Training in Orlando Before Move to North Port

1:00pm By Staff

Review

Urbanite Theatre's Northside Hollow Takes You Deep

11:28am By Kay Kipling

Public relations

Universal Orlando Communications Director to Speak in Sarasota

01/30/2018 By Staff

Education

Ringling College Receives $15 Million Donation

01/29/2018 By Susan Burns

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Actor, Singer, Author and Corporate Trainer Jules Price Talks Beauty

01/26/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Beauty

Salon Training Academy Expands, Undergoes Renovations

01/25/2018 By Staff

Red Brigade

Trend Report: Red

01/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Author, PR Wiz and Certified Life Coach Pat McKanic Shares Her Beauty Secrets

01/18/2018 By Heather Duhill

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

New Office Furniture Store Opens Jan. 11

01/08/2018 By staff

Home & Real Estate

Design

Sarasota Company Completes Interior Design for New Aruba Condos

01/30/2018 By Staff

Honors

Lakewood Ranch Manager Named 'Lifestyle Director of the Year'

01/30/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Michael Saunders Adds Agent in Palmer Ranch Office

01/30/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: California Contemporary in San Remo

01/26/2018 By Robert Plunket

Take It Outside

Three Gorgeous Outdoor Kitchens

01/25/2018 By Ilene Denton

Law

Real Estate Attorney Becomes Partner, Shareholder at Sarasota Firm

01/25/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Planning

Open Houses on Sarasota Bayfront Redevelopment Set for Next Week

1:29pm By Staff

Education

Manatee County Judge Retires From University Teaching Job After 30 Years

1:09pm By Staff

Nonprofits

Early Childhood Nonprofit Picks 2018 Leadership

01/29/2018 By Staff

Politics

Early Voting in State House Special Election Starts Saturday

01/29/2018 By Staff

Finance

Sarasota Accounting Firm Names New Shareholder

01/29/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Catholic Charities Gala

01/29/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Travel & Outdoors

Cruise Control

What Makes a Great Cruise?

01/26/2018

A Campfire Tale

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

01/25/2018 By Laura Reiley

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

01/24/2018 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Construction

Nonprofit That Serves Those with Disabilities to Add New Therapeutic Pool

01/30/2018 By Staff

Construction

Assisted-Living Facility Announces Modernization Project

01/25/2018 By Staff

Health care

Thoracic Surgeon Joins Physicians Network

01/23/2018 By Staff

Unity Awards 2018

These Three Doctors Want to Make Healthcare Accessible to All

01/23/2018 By Susan Burns

New hires

Human Services Nonprofit Names New Fiscal Agent

01/22/2018 By Staff

Health care

Medical Company Picks Builder for New Lakewood Ranch Facility

01/18/2018 By staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe