Sarasota Wing Fest at JDub's, a Jazz Brunch at Louies Modern, and Other Local Dining Events

Retrobaked's "Red Hot Velvet" cupcakes are spiked with a hint of cinnamon and cayenne pepper, and topped with homemade dairy-free cream cheese buttercream and velvet cake crumbles. Image: Courtesy Retrobaked

Feb. 2

Booker VPA's Death by Chocolate features an eclectic range of musical styles, from rock music to classical, performed on a variety of instruments, from strings to vocals. Appearances from Category 5, Jet Stream, Vocal Vortex, and the VPA Orchestra and string quartet will highlight a concert that also features the VPA Jazz Band, VPA Guitar Ensemble, and some solo performances on piano. The event is as much a treat for the palette as the ears: patrons enjoy all-you-can-eat chocolate desserts, along with coffee, tea and cocoa, in this multi-stage, jazz-club environment. This event begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 senior citizens, and $5 for children. Order them online here or by calling 941-355-2967, ext. 65307.

Feb. 2

Love is in the air at Retrobaked. Join the Bradenton bakery for gluten-free sweets, vegan eats and a mini market during the Village's annual Sweetheart Stroll Art Walk. The treats lineup includes Valentine goodies, cupcakes, cookie sandwiches, oatmeal creme pies, fudge brownies, breakfast breads, rice crispy treats, frosting shots and more. The event begins at 6 p.m.

Feb. 3

JDub's is bringing back a selection of local food trucks for its Wing Fest. Indulge in a variety of chicken wings from seven different vendors, ranging in styles from American barbecue, Korean, and Filipino. This event takes place from 5–10 p.m.

Feb. 4

The Michael’s Wine Cellar team carefully selects dozens of international wines to feature at its monthly Open House Wine Tastings. The event takes place from 2–4 p.m. Admission is $10 per person.

Feb. 4

Relax to the sounds of smooth jazz and indulge in a variety of brunch favorites at Louies Modern. Then, after brunch, continue your Sunday Funday with Louies' rendition of a 1920s tea dance at its new afternoon social. The buffet-style brunch and social takes place from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. $35 per person. For reservations, call (941) 552-9688.