Open Houses on Sarasota Bayfront Redevelopment Set for Next Week

Sarasota Bayfront 20:20, the organization leading the redevelopment of the Sarasota bayfront near the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, is hosting three open houses next week that are intended to introduce participants to the Sasaki design team and foster a discussion about the history and future of the bayfront. The open houses take place 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the Robert L. Taylor Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota; 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the Van Wezel's Grand Foyer, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; and 8:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Van Wezel's Grand Foyer.