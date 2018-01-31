Education
Manatee County Judge Retires From University Teaching Job After 30 Years
Manatee County Court Judge Douglas Henderson recently retired from a part-time teaching job he had held at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee since 1978, just three years after the satellite campus was founded. One of the longest-serving instructors in the campus' history, Henderson, now 66, made teaching a regular feature of his weekly schedule until last semester. He plans to serve as a judge for another year or two before retiring altogether.