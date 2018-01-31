  1. News & City Life
  2. People & Profiles

Education

Manatee County Judge Retires From University Teaching Job After 30 Years

Douglas Henderson recently retired from a part-time teaching job he had held at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee since 1978.

By Staff 1/31/2018 at 1:09pm

Douglas henderson qm5mrj

Manatee County Court Judge Douglas Henderson

Image: Courtesy usfsm.edu

Manatee County Court Judge Douglas Henderson recently retired from a part-time teaching job he had held at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee since 1978, just three years after the satellite campus was founded. One of the longest-serving instructors in the campus' history, Henderson, now 66, made teaching a regular feature of his weekly schedule until last semester. He plans to serve as a judge for another year or two before retiring altogether.

Filed under
retirement, law, Biz Daily, higher education, education, University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee
Show Comments

Related Content

New hires

University of South Florida Names New Sarasota-Manatee Regional Chancellor

12/14/2017 By staff

New hires

University Names New Communications Director

01/17/2018 By staff

Education

University of South Florida Hits $1 Billion Fundraising Goal

12/04/2017 By staff

Education

Longtime Political Scientist Retiring From Teaching

01/11/2018 By staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

Sarasota Wing Fest at JDub's, a Jazz Brunch at Louies Modern, and Other Local Dining Events

10:22am By Stephanie Isaac

Shack Attack

Shake Shack Is Coming to Sarasota

01/30/2018 By Megan McDonald

Restaurant News

The Coolinary's Hungarian-Focused Menu is a Winner

01/29/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Hospitality

Turnover in the Restaurant Industry Remains High

01/26/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

First Act

Theatre Odyssey's 6th Annual "Student Ten-Minute Playwriting Festival" Kicks Off This Weekend

4:22pm By Jordan Noyes

Education

Florida Education Commissioner to Speak in Sarasota

1:18pm By Staff

Tourism

Braves to Play Most of 2019 Spring Training in Orlando Before Move to North Port

1:00pm By Staff

Review

Urbanite Theatre's Northside Hollow Takes You Deep

11:28am By Kay Kipling

Public relations

Universal Orlando Communications Director to Speak in Sarasota

01/30/2018 By Staff

Education

Ringling College Receives $15 Million Donation

01/29/2018 By Susan Burns

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Actor, Singer, Author and Corporate Trainer Jules Price Talks Beauty

01/26/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Beauty

Salon Training Academy Expands, Undergoes Renovations

01/25/2018 By Staff

Red Brigade

Trend Report: Red

01/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Author, PR Wiz and Certified Life Coach Pat McKanic Shares Her Beauty Secrets

01/18/2018 By Heather Duhill

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

New Office Furniture Store Opens Jan. 11

01/08/2018 By staff

Home & Real Estate

Design

Sarasota Company Completes Interior Design for New Aruba Condos

01/30/2018 By Staff

Honors

Lakewood Ranch Manager Named 'Lifestyle Director of the Year'

01/30/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Michael Saunders Adds Agent in Palmer Ranch Office

01/30/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: California Contemporary in San Remo

01/26/2018 By Robert Plunket

Take It Outside

Three Gorgeous Outdoor Kitchens

01/25/2018 By Ilene Denton

Law

Real Estate Attorney Becomes Partner, Shareholder at Sarasota Firm

01/25/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Planning

Open Houses on Sarasota Bayfront Redevelopment Set for Next Week

1:29pm By Staff

Education

Manatee County Judge Retires From University Teaching Job After 30 Years

1:09pm By Staff

Nonprofits

Early Childhood Nonprofit Picks 2018 Leadership

01/29/2018 By Staff

Politics

Early Voting in State House Special Election Starts Saturday

01/29/2018 By Staff

Finance

Sarasota Accounting Firm Names New Shareholder

01/29/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Catholic Charities Gala

01/29/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Travel & Outdoors

Cruise Control

What Makes a Great Cruise?

01/26/2018

A Campfire Tale

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

01/25/2018 By Laura Reiley

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

01/24/2018 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Construction

Nonprofit That Serves Those with Disabilities to Add New Therapeutic Pool

01/30/2018 By Staff

Construction

Assisted-Living Facility Announces Modernization Project

01/25/2018 By Staff

Health care

Thoracic Surgeon Joins Physicians Network

01/23/2018 By Staff

Unity Awards 2018

These Three Doctors Want to Make Healthcare Accessible to All

01/23/2018 By Susan Burns

New hires

Human Services Nonprofit Names New Fiscal Agent

01/22/2018 By Staff

Health care

Medical Company Picks Builder for New Lakewood Ranch Facility

01/18/2018 By staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe