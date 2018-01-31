Florida Education Commissioner to Speak in Sarasota

Florida Education Commissioner Pam Stewart Image: Courtesy fldoe.org

Florida Education Commissioner Pam Stewart will speak at an April luncheon hosted by The Argus Foundation. The event runs 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 12, at the Field Club, 1400 Field Road, Sarasota. Tickets are $40-$50. In 2004, Stewart was recruited to join the Florida Department of Education’s Division of Public Schools as deputy chancellor for educator quality. She later served as deputy superintendent for academic services in St. Johns County and then in 2011 returned to the state department. Gov. Rick Scott appointed Stewart to the role of education commissioner in 2013.