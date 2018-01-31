  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Books & Talks

Education

Florida Education Commissioner to Speak in Sarasota

Pam Stewart will speak at a luncheon hosted by The Argus Foundation on Thursday, April 12.

By Staff 1/31/2018 at 1:18pm

Pam stewart aicy5f

Florida Education Commissioner Pam Stewart

Image: Courtesy fldoe.org

Florida Education Commissioner Pam Stewart will speak at an April luncheon hosted by The Argus Foundation. The event runs 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 12, at the Field Club, 1400 Field Road, Sarasota. Tickets are $40-$50. In 2004, Stewart was recruited to join the Florida Department of Education’s Division of Public Schools as deputy chancellor for educator quality. She later served as deputy superintendent for academic services in St. Johns County and then in 2011 returned to the state department. Gov. Rick Scott appointed Stewart to the role of education commissioner in 2013.

Filed under
Florida Department of Education, Rick Scott, Pam Stewart, education, Biz Daily, The Argus Foundation
Show Comments

Related Content

Politics

Department of Environmental Protection Secretary to Speak in Sarasota

01/15/2018 By staff

Energy

Trump Administration Announces Plan to Open Waters to Offshore Drilling

01/04/2018 By staff

The Seen

Photos From the Argus Foundation's Meet the Leaders Event

11/02/2017 Photography by Lori Sax

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Colorful Cottage in Village of the Arts

09/21/2017 By Bob Plunket

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

Sarasota Wing Fest at JDub's, a Jazz Brunch at Louies Modern, and Other Local Dining Events

10:22am By Stephanie Isaac

Shack Attack

Shake Shack Is Coming to Sarasota

01/30/2018 By Megan McDonald

Restaurant News

The Coolinary's Hungarian-Focused Menu is a Winner

01/29/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Hospitality

Turnover in the Restaurant Industry Remains High

01/26/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

First Act

Theatre Odyssey's 6th Annual "Student Ten-Minute Playwriting Festival" Kicks Off This Weekend

4:22pm By Jordan Noyes

Education

Florida Education Commissioner to Speak in Sarasota

1:18pm By Staff

Tourism

Braves to Play Most of 2019 Spring Training in Orlando Before Move to North Port

1:00pm By Staff

Review

Urbanite Theatre's Northside Hollow Takes You Deep

11:28am By Kay Kipling

Public relations

Universal Orlando Communications Director to Speak in Sarasota

01/30/2018 By Staff

Education

Ringling College Receives $15 Million Donation

01/29/2018 By Susan Burns

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Actor, Singer, Author and Corporate Trainer Jules Price Talks Beauty

01/26/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Beauty

Salon Training Academy Expands, Undergoes Renovations

01/25/2018 By Staff

Red Brigade

Trend Report: Red

01/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Author, PR Wiz and Certified Life Coach Pat McKanic Shares Her Beauty Secrets

01/18/2018 By Heather Duhill

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

New Office Furniture Store Opens Jan. 11

01/08/2018 By staff

Home & Real Estate

Design

Sarasota Company Completes Interior Design for New Aruba Condos

01/30/2018 By Staff

Honors

Lakewood Ranch Manager Named 'Lifestyle Director of the Year'

01/30/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Michael Saunders Adds Agent in Palmer Ranch Office

01/30/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: California Contemporary in San Remo

01/26/2018 By Robert Plunket

Take It Outside

Three Gorgeous Outdoor Kitchens

01/25/2018 By Ilene Denton

Law

Real Estate Attorney Becomes Partner, Shareholder at Sarasota Firm

01/25/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Planning

Open Houses on Sarasota Bayfront Redevelopment Set for Next Week

1:29pm By Staff

Education

Manatee County Judge Retires From University Teaching Job After 30 Years

1:09pm By Staff

Nonprofits

Early Childhood Nonprofit Picks 2018 Leadership

01/29/2018 By Staff

Politics

Early Voting in State House Special Election Starts Saturday

01/29/2018 By Staff

Finance

Sarasota Accounting Firm Names New Shareholder

01/29/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Catholic Charities Gala

01/29/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Travel & Outdoors

Cruise Control

What Makes a Great Cruise?

01/26/2018

A Campfire Tale

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

01/25/2018 By Laura Reiley

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

01/24/2018 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Construction

Nonprofit That Serves Those with Disabilities to Add New Therapeutic Pool

01/30/2018 By Staff

Construction

Assisted-Living Facility Announces Modernization Project

01/25/2018 By Staff

Health care

Thoracic Surgeon Joins Physicians Network

01/23/2018 By Staff

Unity Awards 2018

These Three Doctors Want to Make Healthcare Accessible to All

01/23/2018 By Susan Burns

New hires

Human Services Nonprofit Names New Fiscal Agent

01/22/2018 By Staff

Health care

Medical Company Picks Builder for New Lakewood Ranch Facility

01/18/2018 By staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe