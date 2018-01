Amy Rakouskas Image: Courtesy Torri Brown

Michael Saunders & Company recently added Amy Rakouskas to its Palmer Ranch office. Born and raised in Sarasota, Rakouskas has 16 years of real estate experience. She began her career working for national builders and developers before joining the Sarasota office of Keller Williams Realty in 2008. Rakouskas joined Michael Saunders & Company in 2014.