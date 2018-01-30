  1. Home & Real Estate
Lakewood Ranch Manager Named 'Lifestyle Director of the Year'

Monaca Onstad, Lakewood Ranch’s director of community relations, was recently honored by the National Association of Home Builders.

By Staff 1/30/2018 at 10:43am

Monaca onstad v828r0

Monaca Onstad

Image: Courtesy Lisa Barnott

Monaca Onstad, Lakewood Ranch’s director of community relations, was recently named lifestyle director of the year by the National Association of Home Builders’ National Sales and Marketing Council. The award was presented as part of a series of awards that honor the best in the building industry for “their determination, integrity, creativity and resilience.” Onstad was selected from 10 applicants; she has handled community relations and lifestyle programming across Lakewood Ranch since 2016, and is responsible for more than 100 events each year. Her initiatives have included bringing programming by The Players Centre for Performing Arts to Lakewood Ranch and her creation of The Market, a new farmers' market.

