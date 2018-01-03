A Farm to Fork Dinner at Phillippi State Park, Sunday Funday at Louies Modern and More Local Dining Events

Jan. 5

Sarasota welcomes Peterbrooke Chocolatier with a grand opening party featuring chocolate samples, chocolate wine tasting, music, and more! This event starts at 6 p.m. and will coincide with Palm Avenue's First Friday walks.

Jan. 5

Billy Lyon, local vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist, will be performing at JDubs Brewery starting at 7 p.m. Come enjoy some local music as well as the food truck that will be on site. No cover!

Jan. 6

Richard's health store will be hosting its fifth annual family-friendly health expo at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds and Robarts Arena. Enjoy free samples, cooking demos, and other healthy educational activities. More than 90 vendors will be representing the very best in supplements, health and beauty, and natural grocery products. This event begins at 8 a.m.

Jan. 7

Sunday afternoon just got a whole lot better! Come out to Louies Modern and party on a sunlit Sunday afternoon as part of its Sunday Funday celebrations, then mix and mingle after brunch. This event takes place from 2–5 p.m.

Jan. 7

The Chabad of Bradenton & Lakewood Ranch presents this event, featuring kosher food tasting, a cooking competition and wonderful prizes. Admission is $10 per person and reservations are required. You can register for the event here; it takes place from 7:30–9 pm.

Jan. 21

The second annual Farm to Fork Dinner will be held at Phillippi Estate Park, with the meal served on the terrace of the Edson Keith Mansion. Chef Paul Mattison will be preparing a four-course dinner, accompanied by a wine pairing, using ingredients from the Phillippi Farmhouse Market. The Light Chasers plein air painters will also be present, selling their "off the easel" paintings, and local musician Sal Garcia will provide the evening's entertainment. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased here. This event takes place from 5–9 p.m.

Jan. 26-28

The Grand Tasting at The Ringling may be sold out, but there are still lots of events happening over the course of this annual weekend, including winemaker events, classes and more. See the full schedule and ticket prices here.