Sarasota Accounting Firm Names New Shareholder

Chris Wailand Image: Courtesy Maria-Elena Acosta

The certified public accountant Chris Wailand was recently named a shareholder in the Sarasota firm of Piper, Hawkins & Company. Wailand joined Piper, Hawkins in 2015 and focuses his practice on assisting clients with business valuation, forensic accounting and litigation support, as well as individual and corporate taxes. He is also accredited in business valuation, licensed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is a certified fraud examiner.