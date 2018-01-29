  1. News & City Life
  2. Politics

Politics

Early Voting in State House Special Election Starts Saturday

Early in-person voting in the state House special election involving Democrat Margaret Good, Republican James Buchanan and Libertarian Alison Foxall begins Saturday, Feb. 3.

By Staff 1/29/2018 at 1:51pm

Margaret good james buchanan jgayhb

State House District 72 candidates Margaret Good and James Buchanan

Image: Courtesy margaretgood.com, buchananforflorida.com

Early in-person voting in the state House special election involving Democrat Margaret Good, Republican James Buchanan and Libertarian Alison Foxall begins Saturday, Feb. 3, running 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily through Saturday, Feb. 10. Voting takes place at the Sarasota County supervisor of elections office, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota; the North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota; and Westfield Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. The election concludes on election day, Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Filed under
Voting, election, politics, Biz Daily, Alison Foxall, James Buchanan, Margaret Good
Show Comments

Related Content

Politics

Vote-By-Mail Ballots Going Out for State House Special Election

01/03/2018 By staff

Politics

Early Voting in State House Democratic Primary Begins Nov. 25

11/17/2017 By staff

Politics

Vote-By-Mail Ballots Go Out in Florida House Special Election Primary

10/23/2017 By staff

Politics

Democratic State House Primary Ends Tuesday

12/01/2017 By staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Restaurant News

The Coolinary's Hungarian-Focused Menu is a Winner

11:00am By Judi Gallagher

Hospitality

Turnover in the Restaurant Industry Remains High

01/26/2018 By Staff

Al Fresco Favorites

The Best Outdoor Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

01/25/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Roadside Attractions

Watch the World Stroll by at These Sidewalk Dining Destinations

01/25/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Education

Ringling College Receives $15 Million Donation

1:15pm By Staff

Limelight

Catholic Charities Gala

10:48am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Forks and Corks Grand Tasting

10:42am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Circus Arts Gala

10:32am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Review

Florida Studio Theatre Plants Seeds of Satire with Native Gardens

01/28/2018 By Kay Kipling

Circus City

The Ringling and Ethel's "Circus: Wandering City" Debuts Tomorrow

01/25/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Actor, Singer, Author and Corporate Trainer Jules Price Talks Beauty

01/26/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Beauty

Salon Training Academy Expands, Undergoes Renovations

01/25/2018 By Staff

Red Brigade

Trend Report: Red

01/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Author, PR Wiz and Certified Life Coach Pat McKanic Shares Her Beauty Secrets

01/18/2018 By Heather Duhill

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

New Office Furniture Store Opens Jan. 11

01/08/2018 By staff

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: California Contemporary in San Remo

01/26/2018 By Robert Plunket

Take It Outside

Three Gorgeous Outdoor Kitchens

01/25/2018 By Ilene Denton

Law

Real Estate Attorney Becomes Partner, Shareholder at Sarasota Firm

01/25/2018 By Staff

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Lido Dorset, Lido Beach

01/25/2018 Illustrations by John Pirman

Real estate

Home and Condo Sales Increased in December

01/24/2018 By Staff

Sneak Preview

Winning Looks from the Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

01/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Nonprofits

Early Childhood Nonprofit Picks 2018 Leadership

2:01pm By Staff

Politics

Early Voting in State House Special Election Starts Saturday

1:51pm By Staff

Finance

Sarasota Accounting Firm Names New Shareholder

1:32pm By Staff

Limelight

Catholic Charities Gala

10:48am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Forks and Corks Grand Tasting

10:42am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Circus Arts Gala

10:32am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Travel & Outdoors

Cruise Control

What Makes a Great Cruise?

01/26/2018

A Campfire Tale

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

01/25/2018 By Laura Reiley

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

01/24/2018 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Construction

Assisted-Living Facility Announces Modernization Project

01/25/2018 By Staff

Health care

Thoracic Surgeon Joins Physicians Network

01/23/2018 By Staff

Unity Awards 2018

These Three Doctors Want to Make Healthcare Accessible to All

01/23/2018 By Susan Burns

New hires

Human Services Nonprofit Names New Fiscal Agent

01/22/2018 By Staff

Health care

Medical Company Picks Builder for New Lakewood Ranch Facility

01/18/2018 By staff

Health care

Sarasota Memorial to Develop Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Program

01/17/2018 By staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe