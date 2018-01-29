Early Voting in State House Special Election Starts Saturday

State House District 72 candidates Margaret Good and James Buchanan Image: Courtesy margaretgood.com, buchananforflorida.com

Early in-person voting in the state House special election involving Democrat Margaret Good, Republican James Buchanan and Libertarian Alison Foxall begins Saturday, Feb. 3, running 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily through Saturday, Feb. 10. Voting takes place at the Sarasota County supervisor of elections office, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota; the North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota; and Westfield Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. The election concludes on election day, Tuesday, Feb. 13.