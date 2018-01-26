  1. News & City Life
U.S. Drops in 'Best Countries' Ranking

The United States dropped from seventh to eighth in the latest ranking of the world's top countries by U.S. News & World Report.

1/26/2018

Image: Pexels

The United States dropped from seventh to eighth in the latest ranking of the world's top countries by U.S. News & World Report. The methodology behind the rankings—developed by the magazine, Y&R's BAV Group and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania—examines a country's sense of adventure, citizenship, cultural influence, entrepreneurship, heritage, dynamism, openness to business, power and quality of life. The countries ranked above the U.S. in the most recent list are Switzerland, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, Sweden and Australia.

