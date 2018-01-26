Turnover in the Restaurant Industry Remains High

The turnover rate for employees in the restaurant industry exceeded 70 percent for the second straight year, according to a new report from Upserve, a restaurant technology and research company. The highest turnover was among roles like counter service workers and cashiers, support staffers like bussers, dishwashers and runners, and among “other” roles, which includes catering staff and sommeliers. The lowest turnover was among bar staff and managers. The trends were relatively consistent across regions, according to the company. Download a copy of "The Pass: Upserve's State of the Restaurant Industry Report" for free.