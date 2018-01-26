  1. News & City Life
  2. Politics

Politics

Panel to Debate Constitution Revision Commission

The next Sarasota Tiger Bay Club panel will include developer Carlos Beruff, tax collector Barbara Ford-Coates and professor Mary Adkins.

By Staff 1/26/2018 at 7:44am

Carlos beruff fiijqg

Carlos Beruff

Image: Salvatore Brancifort

The next Sarasota Tiger Bay Club luncheon will include a panel discussion of the Florida Constitution Revision Commission. The panel will include commission chair and Manatee County developer Carlos Beruff, Sarasota County Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates and University of Florida law professor Mary Adkins. The luncheon runs 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, at Michael's on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are $25-$30.

Filed under
Sarasota Tiger Bay Club, politics, Biz Daily, Barbara Ford-Coates, Carlos Beruff
Show Comments

Related Content

The Seen

Photos From the Sarasota Tiger Bay Club's Media Ethics Event

08/14/2017 Photography by Lori Sax

Politics

Democratic State House Primary Ends Tuesday

12/01/2017 By staff

Planning

Panel to Discuss New Urbanism, Planning, Traffic Next Week

06/29/2017 By staff

Public health

Panel Discussion Covers Opioid Abuse Crisis

12/28/2017 By staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Hospitality

Turnover in the Restaurant Industry Remains High

10:30am By Staff

Al Fresco Favorites

The Best Outdoor Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

01/25/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Roadside Attractions

Watch the World Stroll by at These Sidewalk Dining Destinations

01/25/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Plein Air Plenty

The Best Farmers Market Eats

01/25/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Circus City

The Ringling and Ethel's "Circus: Wandering City" Debuts Tomorrow

01/25/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Preview

SaraSolo Festival Returns for Fourth Season

01/25/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

Limelight

NCJW Women in Power Luncheon

01/25/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Strictly von Schmidt

Remembering Longtime Sarasotan Eric von Schmidt

01/25/2018 Photography by Kay Kipling

That Manilow Magic

Barry Manilow Comes to the Van Wezel

01/25/2018 By Kay Kipling

Holy Writ

Brandon Farris is Rising in the World of Christian Rap

01/25/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Actor, Singer, Author and Corporate Trainer Jules Price Talks Beauty

9:42am By Heather Dunhill

Beauty

Salon Training Academy Expands, Undergoes Renovations

01/25/2018 By Staff

Red Brigade

Trend Report: Red

01/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Author, PR Wiz and Certified Life Coach Pat McKanic Shares Her Beauty Secrets

01/18/2018 By Heather Duhill

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

New Office Furniture Store Opens Jan. 11

01/08/2018 By staff

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: California Contemporary in San Remo

9:16am By Robert Plunket

Take It Outside

Three Gorgeous Outdoor Kitchens

01/25/2018 By Ilene Denton

Law

Real Estate Attorney Becomes Partner, Shareholder at Sarasota Firm

01/25/2018 By Staff

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Lido Dorset, Lido Beach

01/25/2018 Illustrations by John Pirman

Real estate

Home and Condo Sales Increased in December

01/24/2018 By Staff

Sneak Preview

Winning Looks from the Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

01/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Construction

Door, Window Manufacturer Selects Builder for New Facility

10:05am By Staff

Data

U.S. Drops in 'Best Countries' Ranking

9:52am By Staff

New hires

Nonprofit That Offers Free Rides to Seniors Names New Development Director

9:40am By Staff

Politics

Panel to Debate Constitution Revision Commission

7:44am By Staff

Health care

Medical Society Names 2018 President

01/25/2018 By Staff

Limelight

NCJW Women in Power Luncheon

01/25/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Travel & Outdoors

Cruise Control

What Makes a Great Cruise?

10:11am

A Campfire Tale

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

01/25/2018 By Laura Reiley

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

01/24/2018 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Construction

Assisted-Living Facility Announces Modernization Project

01/25/2018 By Staff

Health care

Thoracic Surgeon Joins Physicians Network

01/23/2018 By Staff

Unity Awards 2018

These Three Doctors Want to Make Healthcare Accessible to All

01/23/2018 By Susan Burns

New hires

Human Services Nonprofit Names New Fiscal Agent

01/22/2018 By Staff

Health care

Medical Company Picks Builder for New Lakewood Ranch Facility

01/18/2018 By staff

Health care

Sarasota Memorial to Develop Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Program

01/17/2018 By staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe