Panel to Debate Constitution Revision Commission

Carlos Beruff Image: Salvatore Brancifort

The next Sarasota Tiger Bay Club luncheon will include a panel discussion of the Florida Constitution Revision Commission. The panel will include commission chair and Manatee County developer Carlos Beruff, Sarasota County Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates and University of Florida law professor Mary Adkins. The luncheon runs 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, at Michael's on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are $25-$30.